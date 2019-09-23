Matthew 25: Ministries completes series of airlifts delivering supplies to hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization in the northeastern Cincinnati suburbs has completed an initial series of airlifts to the hurricane-battered Bahamas, organizers announced Monday.
Dorian swept into the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane and lingered over the islands as a powerful storm, devastating the islands with dangerous winds, storm surge and flooding, destroying property and submerging entire towns.
Tens of thousands of people remain in desperate need of basic, life-saving necessities.
The Matthew 25: Ministries team made a total of 10 flights loaded with supplies to partners in Grand Bahama, Nassau, and Abaco, according to a news release.
They used transportation provided by The Connor Group in Miami Township, Clermont County.
The team also met with contacts and partners that will provide resources for future shipments, long-term recovery projects and medical trips.
More than 10,000 pounds of personal care kits, paper products, bottled water, first aid and medical supplies, food, cleaning supplies, blankets, diapers and laundry supplies made their way to partners in areas impacted by the hurricane and flooding.
Volunteer doctors accompanying the team were able to provide medical care and consultation to orphanages and shelters caring for children and adults affected by the storms.
Matthew 25 will continue shipping containers of disaster relief supplies into the Bahamas as long as a need exists and Matthew 25 is able to meet that need efficiently and effectively.
The devastation is severe and comprehensive and Matthew 25 anticipates long-term support.
Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, credit card and internet donations for ongoing disaster aid and humanitarian relief programs.
More than 99% of Matthew 25: Ministries’ cash and in-kind donations go toward programs.
All designated funds are used for the purpose intended. Matthew 25 also welcomes volunteers six days a week at their Blue Ash facility.
For the most up-to-date information about Matthew 25: Ministries’ humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts please contact Joodi Archer joodi@m25m.org or call (513) 793-6256.
