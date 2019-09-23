Much cooler but not for long

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold front moved through Greater Cincinnati this afternoon ushering in a couple cool mornings before summer-like heat returns this weekend.
Temperatures tomorrow morning will dip into the 50s in most locations. City centers may cool only to the low 60s because of the urban heat island effect. Wednesday morning will be about the same but a gradual warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon.
Sunday through Tuesday high temperatures will top out in the low 90s and the heat index each day could be 95° or hotter. I have high temperatures in the upper 80s at either end of that stretch and it is possible that Saturday and Wednesday could also reach 90°.
A five-day streak that hot is very unusual this late in the warm season in Cincinnati. That latest in the season a single day has reached 90° was October 9, 1935.
