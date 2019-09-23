Pedestrian fatally hit in southeastern Indiana

Aurora, Ind. (FOX19) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in southeastern Indiana early Monday, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.
U.S. 50 is shut down until further notice between Sycamore Estates Drive and Florence Drive in Aurora, they said.
Police from Lawrenceburg and Aurora and Indiana State Police all responded to the scene shortly after 3 a.m.
The striking vehicle stopped and is talking with police as they continue to investigate, dispatchers said.
