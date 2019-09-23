Police: 1 person shot, injured outside of Mount Healthy bar

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are searching for suspects after a shooting Sunday afternoon outside of a bar in Mount Healthy, according to police.
Mount Healthy police say they responded to the shooting outside of Take A Shot Bar in the 1300 block of Compton Road at 5:10 p.m.
The victim, who was identified as Jasaun Abernathy, 23, was shot one time, according to police. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with an injury that is not considered life-threatening.
Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident involving a dark-colored SUV that had five people inside of it. Police say the car contained four males and one female.
Additional context about the events that led up to the shooting have not yet been confirmed.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Healthy Police Department at (513) 728-3183 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
