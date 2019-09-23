Rain early on your Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We finally get some rain as we start out your Monday, but it won’t be a trend as most of the week does look dry.
Look for periods of on and off rain even some thunder Monday morning before tapering by early afternoon. This is a cool front that will keep us cooler the next couple days with temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon and mid 70s on Tuesday.
Overnight lows will drop back in the mid to even low 50s in spots the next two nights.
While might see a rain chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we stay mainly dry through the upcoming weekend as temperatures return into the upper 80s by Friday into the weekend.
