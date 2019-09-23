Sex offender pleads not guilty to sex crimes involving a minor

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN (FOX19) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday on sex charges involving a minor after police from the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office conducted a social media usage investigation on the man.
David L. Beasley of Madison, IN plead not guilty in the Switzerland Circuit Court Monday on charges of child solicitation and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.
Police at the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office say Beasley has a conviction from 2006 where he was required to register as a sex offender.
He is held in the Switzerland County jail and is on a $20,000 cash bond.
