What happened to Paige Johnson? Family continues to search for answers in unsolved case.

What happened to Paige Johnson?
That’s a question the Northern Kentucky woman’s family is still asking.
Paige went missing 9 years ago, on the weekend of September 22nd.
On Sunday, her family and friends met in the same spot they do every year, to honor Paige and push for answers in her case.
Now, there’s a renewed push to find out what happened to Paige Johnson 9 years ago.
Part of it starts with stickers. Paige’s cousin, Alicen Franks had them made. Paige’s face is all over them.
“We need you put them everywhere. In a bathroom stall, poles, streets, through Covington, Cincinnati..” said Franks.
Alicen handed those stickers to family and friends on Sunday.
They gathered in Devou Park to honor her.
Some took a moment to themselves, near Paige's memorial. It's a tree decorated with flowers, a lantern and a plaque.
Paige was last seen on September 23, 2010 when a friend of hers, Jacob Bumpass, said he dropped her off at 15th and Scott Streets in Covington.
However, despite search efforts, Paige hasn't been seen or heard from since that day.
Paige’s family knows there are people who know what happened to Paige. They need those people to come forward.
“I know people have been afraid or feel like they’ve been threatened, but what you can do is go to whathappenedtopaigejohnson.com. Look at the facts on there. If you see something missing, you can call anonymously.” said Franks.
According to detectives on this case, there will be a case review in 2020 “To examine new leads and look into new technology to test evidence.”
Until then, Paige's family and friends continue their search for answers.
“I keep wondering how many more years will I stand here and say the same thing? Please tell me where my daughter is, please call in a tip.” said Paige’s mother, Donna.
Paige’s family says they are “so close” to solving her case.
“If you have left a tip before, please call again with any details that might be the missing piece her detectives need. Leave an anonymous tip at #1-800-THE-LOST or you can also call Covington Police 859.292.2222.” said Franks.
You can also go to their website for new, updated information on her case.
