Blue lights in gas station bathrooms ‘proven to deter drug users’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A well-known company has joined the fight against the opioid epidemic.
Thorntons, a gas station chain, confirmed that it will do its part to try to stop drug use in its facilities by installing blue lights in select bathrooms.
They sent FOX19 NOW this statement:
Because the safety and security of our Team Members and our guests is our utmost priority, we are piloting these new lights in some of our stores. The blue lights have been proven to deter drug use. While these lights may seem unusual, they are becoming prominently popular in the retail and convenience store industry to help combat the growing opioid epidemic and to keep safe those who shop and work in our stores.
FOX19 NOW learned that the blue lights have been installed in Bond Hill and other Thorntons around the country
Will these blue lights actually work? The Village of Newtown’s Police Chief Tom Synan says he’s not sure.
Synan is also one of three co-chairs with the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition. He works hard to fight against the opioid epidemic. He also works to help those struggling with addiction.
“There’s mixed results with the blue lights. Some people think it deters people, but I’ve talked to former drug users who say it would not have deterred them. It may make it more difficult to find the veins, but they still would’ve tried.” said Synan.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.