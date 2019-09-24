Mother, child hit by vehicle outside Price Hill elementary school

PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A mother and child were hit by a vehicle outside a Price Hill elementary school Tuesday morning.
The accident happened outside of Rees E. Price Academy at 1228 Considine Avenue, Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders confirms.
Lt. Saunders say around 8 a.m. the mother was walking her 8-year-old son to school when they were both hit in the crosswalk at Glenway and Considine.
The mother suffered an injury to her leg and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The boy has minor injuries and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as a precaution, Saunders says.
He says the driver ran a red light due to the glare from the sun. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
