Chilly night part deux

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you were uncomfortable Tuesday morning on the way to work or school there is a good reason for it.
First it was cooler than it has been in some time and second we are not acclimated to the cool crisp air of autumn mornings. Officially the low dipped to 50° at CVG while “Sunken Lunken” hit 48°. The winners of the chilliest morning award were Cincinnati West Airport, owned by Cincinnati State and Middletown’s Hook Field where the temperature bottomed out at 46°.
Tuesday night will be as chilly with most areas in the low 50s but many valleys will be in the 40s again, due to cold air draining into and then pooling in the valleys.
Even though the summer of 2019 is now in the history books, hot weather is not done with us. Saturday temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and Sunday through Wednesday will reach the low 90s with the heat index at times in the upper 90s.
