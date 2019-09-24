CPS District first in country to adopt Vision Zero

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education is the first in the country to collaborate with Vision Zero partners on a new Safe Routes to School plan.
The board voted Monday to adopt a nationwide pedestrian-safety plan that helps reduce child-safety related injuries.
They plan to rearrange roadways and make sure drivers are driving within the speed limit.
CPS says 40,000 students are transported to and from school by either bus or car every day.
At least 13 students were hit by cars during the 2018 to 2019 school year, says the CPS Public Affairs Department.
One Western Hills student, 15-year-old Gabriella Rodriguez, was killed in September 2018 while trying to catch the bus to school.
On average, nearly one pedestrian is hit by a car every day in the City of Cincinnati, says CPS.
CPS are encouraging students and staff members to hold visibility events Oct. 2 in honor of National Walk to School Day.
