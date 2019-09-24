DOJ: Cincinnati-area doctor charged in opioid takedown

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A doctor who runs a private practice in Green Township has been arrested on drug distribution charges as part of an opioid bust by a federal agency, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
George Griffin, 70, was charged with 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. The DOJ, who reported the charges filed against Griffin and 12 others, said the charges are a result of Griffin’s “alleged participation in the unlawful prescription of controlled substances outside of the course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.”
Griffin’s arrest comes as part of a takedown by the Appalachian Region Prescription Opioid strike force this week, officials said. ARPO coordinated with law enforcement to result in the arrests of 13 people across five Appalachian federal districts on charges related to over-prescribing controlled substances through “pill mill” clinics.
Officials said 11 of the individuals charged were physicians. Griffin is one of four who practice in Southern Ohio.
Among the other three the DOJ reported were the elected coroner of Belmont County and the owner and operator of a solo practice that offers opioid addiction treatment programs.
The ARPO strike force also conducted a similar takedown in April, the DOJ said. That resulted in charges against 60 people, including 53 medical professionals.
The DOJ said alleged conduct by the defendants resulted in more than 17 million pills being distributed.
