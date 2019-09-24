Former Pike Co. Sheriff Charles Reader accused of contacting witness

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader had contact with a witness in his case, court documents state.
He is due for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday when this violation will also be heard.
Reader was suspended after pleading not guilty to 16 charges including conflict of interest, theft in office, theft, tampering with evidence, tampering with records and securing writing by deception.
The judge set Reader free on his own recognizance, but he had to turn over all keys and was told not to have contact with witnesses.
Court documents state he sent a text message to Frederick “Chip” Foill on July 15.
Foill did not respond initially, but then reminded Reader he wasn’t supposed to contact him.
He provided screen shots of the texts from his phone:
Reader: Miss you brother
Reader: Are you not speaking to me
Foill: I love to brother but I was told by the state I wasn’t aloud (sic) too
Reader: Ok, you wasn’t (sic) on my “no contact list” sorry...
His indictment states Reader requested and/or accepted various loans from county employees and vendors.
Those loans, according to the indictment, tended to range in value from $1,000 to $2,500. The indictment also mentions multiple vehicles, including a 1991 Chevy Silverado that was “secured” by Reader.
Reader could have his bond revoked sending him back to jail until his trial.
He has been sheriff since 2015.
