Hello cool fall temps

By Frank Marzullo | September 24, 2019 at 4:24 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 5:03 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s about time.

The first full day of fall and it actually feels like it.

Tuesday morning lows will drop into the upper 40s in spots.

Look for a refreshing afternoon with sunshine and a high of 78 degrees.

We will stay comfortable Wednesday with sunshine and a high of 81 degrees before our next chance of rain early Thursday.

Then, we will return to a warming trend with highs in the mid to upper 80s into the upcoming weekend.

Expect plenty of sunshine.

