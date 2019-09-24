Hello cool fall temps

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s about time.
The first full day of fall and it actually feels like it.
Tuesday morning lows will drop into the upper 40s in spots.
Look for a refreshing afternoon with sunshine and a high of 78 degrees.
We will stay comfortable Wednesday with sunshine and a high of 81 degrees before our next chance of rain early Thursday.
Then, we will return to a warming trend with highs in the mid to upper 80s into the upcoming weekend.
Expect plenty of sunshine.
