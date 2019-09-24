Humane Association of Warren Co. caring for 111 dogs rescued from home

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Humane Association of Warren County is caring for more than 100 dogs rescued from hoarding on Tuesday.
One-by-one all 111 poodles were taken from their kennels and brought to the shearing room so their medical conditions could be evaluated.
“Some of them were so matted and so grimy and stuff that we couldn’t even get to the skin to see what was going on get a stethoscope up against them," Executive Director Joanne Hurley said.
She says she couldn’t get through this without the help from students with the Warren County Career Center’s Vet Science program.
“They are great partners of ours. They always jump when I have some crazy case... it’s the biggest case we’ve ever done here," Hurley said.
The dogs were taken from the home of a Warren County woman who is not being identified because no criminal charges will be filed.
Hurley says the poodles were not abused or malnourished, but simply caught up in a hoarding situation that got out of control.
“One-by-one, the lucky 111, we’ll get them done," she said.
Hurley says the woman who owned the dogs probably started with four and five animals and over the course of two or three years it just got out of control.
She says she has not made a decision yet on whether any of the dogs will be returned their owner.
The Humane Association runs on donations and is asking anyone looking to help to consider adoption or make a donation.
Donations can be made on their website or by calling 513-695-1176.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.