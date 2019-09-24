Man dies 1 week after motorcycle crash

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A motorcyclist died one week after he was critically injured in an early morning crash.
32-year-old Michael Sansone died from his injuries in the crash, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says.
Sansone crashed near Montana Avenue and Meyer Place around 3 a.m. Sept. 16.
There were no other vehicles involved.
At the time of the crash, he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
