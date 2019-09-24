Matthew 25: Ministries to help Texas flood victims

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization in the northeastern Cincinnati suburbs is sending a disaster response team to Texas in response to massive flooding resulting from Tropical Depression Imelda.
The tropical storm made landfall a week ago and lingered over the Gulf area, causing incredible flooding in much of the region.
Some areas recorded more than 40 inches of rain, approaching the records set during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Matthew 25’s team will likely be revisiting many of the locations where they spent time post-Harvey, including cities like Houston, Beaumont and Port Arthur.
Imelda could become Southeast Texas’ fifth 500-year flood event in five years.
In partnership with Procter and Gamble, Matthew 25: Ministries will be deploying with a selection of Matthew 25’s Disaster Response vehicles.
This includes Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit, which can do up to 200 loads of laundry a day, and two customized panel trucks loaded with supplies such as P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products, Cintas first aid and safety kits and supplies, and additional items such as Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, Tide Pods, and tarps.
Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, credit card and internet donations for ongoing disaster aid and humanitarian relief programs. More than 99% of Matthew 25: Ministries’ cash and in-kind donations go toward programs.
All designated funds are used for the purpose intended.
Matthew 25 also welcomes volunteers six days a week at their Blue Ash facility.
For the most up-to-date information about Matthew 25: Ministries’ humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts please contact Joodi Archer joodi@m25m.org or call 513-793-6256.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.