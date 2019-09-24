Police: Man stabbed in chest in Walnut Hills

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is expected to recover after he was stabbed in the chest in Walnut Hills early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to the 900 block of William Howard Taft Road about 1:30 a.m.
They found the victim and took him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the violence.
No suspect information was released, and no arrests were made.
