WATCH LIVE: Reds’ Marty Brennaman heads into final week behind the headset

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hall of Fame broadcaster and longtime Voice of the Reds Marty Brennaman’s signature phrase might be, “and this one belongs to the Reds,” but the last week of September belongs to Brennaman and his more than four-and-a-half decade-long career in Cincinnati.
Brennaman’s final game behind the microphone is Sept. 26 and as he heads into his final three games of his career, he carved out some time to discuss his retirement Tuesday afternoon.
The Reds dedicated multiple games throughout September to their broadcast legend with fan giveaways and meet-and-greets.
The team also says as part of his final regular season series Sept. 25, Brennaman’s son Thom will join him in the radio booth for the entire broadcast.
For his final two games, the team says Brennaman will be joined by his regular radio partner Jeff Brantley.
“I wanted my final game to be business as usual, doing the broadcast from the booth. It is going to be very emotional for me and I want to savor every moment,” said Brennaman.
During his final game Sept. 26, the team says the first 20,000 fans at GABP will receive a Reds transistor radio so they can hear Brennaman’s last call while in the park.
The team also says that after the game all fans will be invited onto the field to take part in a special program to honor Brennaman, who will be on stage with Jim Day at the pitcher’s mound.
Though his career in Cincinnati will be over, the Reds plan to include Brennaman their 2020 season as well outside the booth. The team amended their rules to allow Brennaman immediate entrance into their Hall of Fame.
The distinction as the sole inductee came from the Reds Hall of Fame Board of Directors, the teams says.
The induction will include an on-field ceremony Saturday, April 25 before the Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 2020 Reds Hall of Fame Induction Gala will be held Sunday evening on April 26.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.