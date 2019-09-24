Taylor Mill residents briefly ordered to stay inside amid police activity

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. FOX19) - Residents in a section of Taylor Mill were briefly under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday morning asking them to stay indoors while police serve a warrant in the area, Kenton County dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.
The area impacted was Jefferson Place to Saint Matthews Circle to Wolf Road, they say.
Authorities began clearing the scene about 6:30 a.m.
Few details have been released.
Residents Stephanie Cain said in a tweet earlier this morning she got a call just before 6 a.m. that sounded real telling her to shelter-in-place and avoid windows and doorways.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.