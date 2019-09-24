Video: Man sets SUV on fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Fire Department is investigating a vehicle arson that happened downtown Saturday.
A man was seen on surveillance video in the 600 block of Walnut Street at 6 a.m. setting an SUV on fire.
In the video, the man gets out of his car and walks toward the SUV.
He pours a flammable liquid on top of the roof, hood and side of the car. The suspect then lights the car on fire.
“I couldn’t believe it. We see shootings, we see a lot of stuff down here,” said the Over-the-Rhine block watch captain and friend of the SUV owner, John Donaldson. “That’s just insane. I mean it was definitely a targeted event.”
Donaldson believes his friend’s car was torched, but was not the target.
“What we are learning though, it sounds like it wasn’t targeted to my friend, " said Donaldson. “But it was a mistaken identity of a car. And it was over a dice game. It’s believed the guy was upset because the guy he was playing dice with had cheated in the game of dice.”
Even though the Cincinnati Fire Department is investigating the arson, Donaldson says the real problem is the illegal gambling that happens from midnight until 8 a.m.
“Loud music, drugs you name it,” said Donaldson. “And oftentimes the confrontations that we see down here, the confrontation with weapons come from a dice game gone bad.”
The fire department has not confirmed the dice game or if that had anything to do with the SUV fire.
Donaldson believes it is possible the suspect was caught after another incident in the area, but police have not confirmed that.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.