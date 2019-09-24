WATCH LIVE: Trump to speak at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to use his speech to the United Nations General Assembly to blame Iran for recent strikes against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
Iran has denied orchestrating the attack, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has deemed “an act of war.”
Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have said no meeting between them is on the agenda for this week while they are in New York for the General Assembly, although Trump has said he’ll “never rule anything out.”