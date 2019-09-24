World War II veterans head to Washington D.C. on Honor Flight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first fall Honor Flight of the season will take six World War II veterans and 82 others to our nation’s capitol Tuesday.
Forty-five Vietnam and four Cold War veterans and 11 from other conflicts are flying on this all-expense paid trip to see Washington D.C. memorials and participate in ceremonies that honor their service to our country.
They will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial and sights.
“The National World War ll Memorial in Washington DC was dedicated in 2004, after taking 60 years to build. Regrettably the overwhelming majority of the “ Greatest Generation” – now mostly in their 90’s - will pass away without ever seeing the memorial,” Honor Flight organizers said in a news relrease.
“The other memorials were constructed closer to the closing of each war – but many veterans have not seen them either. We will leave no veteran behind. We are taking veterans over age 65 now that served either stateside or overseas.”
All veterans will be escorted by guardians, including many relatives.
Five brothers, who all served in the Vietnam War, also are making the trip, in addition to Army, Navy, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Marine veterans.
The flight will depart Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport about 8 a.m.
Before they go, veterans will a send-off complete with bag pipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, a Transportation Security Administration color guard ceremony and other special remarks.
The return flight to CVG will arrive Tuesday night.
The public is invited to come welcome back the veterans at a 9 p.m. rally in the lower level of the airport terminal.
