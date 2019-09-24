75-year-old veteran receives high school diploma

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 75-year-old Vietnam and Cold War veteran received his high school diploma on Tuesday from the Northwest Local School District.
Albert Buxton joined the Navy in December of 1962 as a senior at Central High School. School officials said despite his travels and service, he never received the chance to finish high school or the opportunity to walk across stage.
At Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, the district leadership team granted Buxton his wish - to finally receive his diploma.
“I finally got my diploma. I finally graduated from high school. My family is happy, some of them had no idea I never received it,” he said. "I’m proud of my diploma. I’m proud to be an American citizen and I’m proud to serve this country.”
Buxton got married at the age of 17. He has four children, 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He said he became aware of the opportunity offered to veterans pursuing their diplomas because of his family.
“I was helping my great grandson, that currently lives within the District, with Progressbook, and I noticed that there was an online application for veterans to sign-up to receive their diplomas, so I applied for it," Buxton said.
The State of Ohio allows school districts to recognize the efforts of those who left high school during WORLD WAR II, the Korean Conflict, or the Vietnam Conflict prior to graduation, in order to join the war effort.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.