Another warm up is on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Do not get used to the cooler temperatures because another warm up is knocking on our doorstep. A lot of sunshine on your Wednesday as temperatures will reach 81 for a daytime high.
The only real chance for rain over the next 5 to 7 days will come late Wednesday night and should be out of here by Thursday mornings commute.
Look for temperatures in the upper 70′s on Thursday and then a return to the mid to upper 80′s this weekend into early next week.
