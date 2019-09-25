Bill that would ban flavored vaping products in Ohio introduced by lawmaker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio legislator proposed a bill that would ban the sale of flavored vaping products statewide as health concerns over the effects of e-cigarette use grow.
If passed, House Bill 346 would also create a committee to study the health risks in addition to a ban on flavored electronic smoking devices and vaping products.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 20 cases of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping have been reported in the state as of Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-one additional illnesses are still under investigation.
Seven deaths in the U.S. and over 500 people with pulmonary issues have been confirmed to have been caused by vaping-related products.
Michigan and New York have already implemented a ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
The proposal was introduced on Monday by Republican Rep. Tom Patton, of Strongsville.
“I have been contacted by schools in my district telling me vaping is becoming a prominent issue, especially in junior high,” said Rep. Patton. “Nicotine addiction is becoming increasingly problematic among our youth. Ohio joins 32 other states addressing this public health crisis and helping our youth.”
