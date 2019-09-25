Caught on camera: Man injured after attack outside downtown bar

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man says he was assaulted outside The Birdcage Bar & Lounge early Friday morning.
It was closing time at the bar when the man says he and his friend were getting ready to go home.
That’s when he says two men, seen on surveillance video, approached them trying to sell them a product.
“I was like, ‘I really don’t want anything. I don’t want it. I don’t have a need for it,’ but they just kept on insisting for me to hold it," the man said.
He said he still wasn’t interested in the product and instead offered them some money to try and get them to move on.
“The first guy started reaching for my wallet and then immediately attacking me, punching me in the face and started hitting me on the head and on the body,” the man said.
This was only his second time visiting the downtown bar.
“My first thought was I hope my friend is safe and I hope that I can get away from this," the man said.
Meanwhile, his friend ran inside the bar to try and get help.
The man says the two men continued to attack him, while yelling homophobic slurs at him.
“I don’t know that this was specifically targeted towards somebody coming out of a gay bar or not, but the fact that they yelled that out really made me feel like it was more of a hate crime and targeted," the man said.
The attack caused internal bleeding, a fracture on his face, and multiple scratches.
The man had to go to the hospital.
“The biggest thing they took was the peace that I had," the man said. "Even though I don’t frequent bars, this is definitely going to be a bit traumatic for me to even want to come out again.”
The man says he did call Cincinnati Police, who told him they would investigate.
If you know the men seen in the video, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
