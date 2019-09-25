A few sprinkles overnight, an autumn heat wave ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few sprinkles or brief, light showers will move through the area overnight but most locations will not receive rain.
Clearing will take place this morning but will be interrupted by some cloudiness for a few hours into early afternoon. By 2 pm any significant cloud cover will be well southeast of the city and sunshine will dominate the remainder of the day.
A gradual warming trend begins Friday and continues Saturday. By Sunday afternoon the high temperature should reach 90° and the latest model runs indicate there is a good chance high temperatures in the 90s will continue through Thursday October 3rd.
If the forecast of 5 consecutive days in the 90s verifies, it will be the longest such streak to occur in autumn in Cincinnati weather history. In 2007 there was a six-day streak but it straddled the autumnal equinox and only three of the days were in the autumn season.
