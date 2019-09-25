Inmate admits to fatal ‘Angel of Death’ prison beating

AUGUST. 18, 1987: Former Drake Hospital orderly Donald Harvey (center) and his attorney, William Whalen, (left) stand before Judge William S. Mathews in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court in the Hamilton County Courthouse. After his indictment was read, he immediately pleaded guilty to 24 counts of murder and was sentenced to at least 60 years in prison. WCPO-TV (Channel 9) had broken the story June 23, 1987, prompting a special grand jury to be convened by Hamilton County Prosecutor Arthur Ney Jr. The Enquirer/Ed Reinke scanned August 6, 2012 FROM A SATURDAY JULY 29, 1989 ARTICLE BY KELLY LEWIS, THE CINCINNATI ENQUIRER: Donald Harvey's confession that he killed 17 patients while employed at Cincinnati's VA Medical Center between 1975 and 1985 was discounted Friday, 7/28/89, by federal agents who formally ended a two-year investigation. (Source: Cincinnati.com)
September 25, 2019

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio inmate has been handed a life sentence after pleading guilty to the fatal 2017 prison beating of a serial killer dubbed the “Angel of Death.”

James Elliott, who had been serving time for a series of burglaries, admitted in court Tuesday that he fatally beat Donald Harvey at the state prison in Toledo.

Harvey, a former nurse’s aide, was serving multiple life sentences after admitting in 1987 to killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky during the 1970s and ’80s.

Harvey was in a protective custody unit when the attack took place.

Months later, Elliott sent letters to The Blade newspaper in Toledo saying he grew up in Kentucky near relatives of Harvey’s victims.

An attorney for Elliott said he wanted to get this behind him.

