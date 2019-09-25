Inmate admits to fatal ‘Angel of Death’ prison beating

AUGUST. 18, 1987: Former Drake Hospital orderly Donald Harvey (center) and his attorney, William Whalen, (left) stand before Judge William S. Mathews in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court in the Hamilton County Courthouse. After his indictment was read, he immediately pleaded guilty to 24 counts of murder and was sentenced to at least 60 years in prison. WCPO-TV (Channel 9) had broken the story June 23, 1987, prompting a special grand jury to be convened by Hamilton County Prosecutor Arthur Ney Jr. The Enquirer/Ed Reinke scanned August 6, 2012 FROM A SATURDAY JULY 29, 1989 ARTICLE BY KELLY LEWIS, THE CINCINNATI ENQUIRER: Donald Harvey's confession that he killed 17 patients while employed at Cincinnati's VA Medical Center between 1975 and 1985 was discounted Friday, 7/28/89, by federal agents who formally ended a two-year investigation. (Source: Cincinnati.com)