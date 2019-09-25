Man found shot in head had road rash and knife wounds on his penis, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his head outside of an apartment building on Cleveland’s West side.
Paramedics and police found the victim at the crime scene at a parking lot in the 8900 block of Detroit Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.
According to the report from the Cleveland Division of Police, investigators learned that the victim was shot in the right side of the head.
He also had road rash on the back of his legs and “50% of his penis was cut from a knife,” according to the report.
A trail of blood and 11 shell casings were found scattered in the parking lot.
The bullet remains lodged in the man’s head, police said, but he is currently in stable condition.
The shooting on Detroit Avenue was part of a weekend crime spree that left several dead throughout Cleveland.
