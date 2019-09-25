New online job portal launches

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A new online job portal could help your career take off.
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has created a one stop shop for those looking to find work.
The airport is putting on a launch event Wednesday at the Kenton County Library in Erlanger.
You will have the opportunity to speak with CVG representatives and other professionals to learn how it works.
They will also review open airport positions.
There are currently 85 jobs from 26 different companies listed on the portal, including full- time, part-time and temporary positions. Users can search by job, company or job type.
If you want to check it out, the website is Jobs.cvgairport.com.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.