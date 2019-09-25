Special education aide placed on leave after spanking child

MORROW, Ohio (FOX19) - A special education aide at Salem Township Elementary was placed on leave after staff members witnessed them spanking a child, the principal said.
Principal Lisa Smith sent a letter to families on Wednesday about the incident that occurred on Tuesday.
According to Smith, the staff members immediately reported the action and the parents of the child were also immediately contacted.
“Staff promptly contacted Warren County Children’s Services and the Village of Morrow Police Department. The aide has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation and faces possible disciplinary action,” Smith said in the letter.
The Salem Township Elementary staff is cooperating in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.