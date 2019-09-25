Suspect charged with murder in Springdale shooting was looking for drugs, money, documents say

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Springdale police made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Desmon Sayles in an apartment Tuesday afternoon.
PREVIOUS | Man shot to death in Springdale identified
Travone Thomas, 19, is charged with aggravated murder in Sayles’, 21, death.
The shooting happened at 1122 Chesterdale Drive Apartment C.
A police affidavit says a man and a woman were also in the apartment and witnessed the shooting.
They told police they heard a knock at the door and saw Thomas, also known as “Tra," asking if a person named “Tristan” was home.
One of the witnesses says they told Thomas Tristan was not home and tried to close the door, but Thomas and two unknown suspects forced their way into the apartment.
He told police the two unknown suspects both had guns that they pointed at his head and demanded money and marijuana.
One of the unknown suspects also grabbed a 3-year-old child while demanding the money and drugs, a witness says.
The witness says at this point, Sayles came out of the bathroom and one of the suspects pointed a gun at Sayles and demanded money and marijuana from him.
Sayles told the three men he didn’t know what they were talking about, the witness says. The same witness says he told the suspects he didn’t live here and didn’t know what they were talking about or where the money or drugs were.
One of the suspects then shot Sayles in the upper chest, the witness told police, and another suspect also fired his gun, but that shot didn’t hit anyone.
All three suspects ran from the apartment and left in a white Buick SUV, the witnesses say.
Police say they found Thomas later Tuesday at the Quality Inn in West Chester. He had his first court appearance Wednesday morning and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
The other two suspects are still on the loose.
As the investigation continues, the Ohio State Patrol and Springdale Police are adding extra patrols in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Keenan Riordan at 513-346-5760.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.