Audit: $11K owed to Adams Co Metropolitan Housing Authority

ADAMS CO., Ohio (FOX19) - An audit on Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority (Adams County) issued a finding for recovery of $11,780 against the authority’s project manager, Donna Hendrix, the State Auditor’s Office announced Thursday.
A finding for recovery is an assertion public money was misspent and must be repaid.
Hendrix was responsible for managing some of the authority’s public housing units, which included collecting tenant monthly rent payments and depositing the monies into the official bank account, auditors officials said in a news release.
The audit found multiple instances of missing deposits.
“Checks and balances are pivotal to identifying financial fraud going on within an office,” said Auditor Keith Faber in a prepared statement. “Almost $12,000 was stolen by a person that was trusted with taxpayer dollars and it will not be tolerated.”
From January 1, 2013 through May 9, 2017, 46 manual cash receipts totaling $11,116 issued by Hendrix to tenants for monthly rent payments were not recorded in the authority’s system or deposited into its bank account, Faber said.
The audit also identified 40 unauthorized cash withdraws by Hendrix from the bank account totaling $419, and 14 manual cash receipts totaling $3,307 issued by Hendrix, where only $1,790 in cash was deposited, he said.
That resulted in $1,517 collected, but not accounted for.
Hendrix deposited seven personal checks totaling $1,272 into the bank account related to the receipts collected and not previously deposited.
A full copy of this audit report is available online.
