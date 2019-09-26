Blink: Details for interactive light, art festival to be announced

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The interactive art and light festival Blink will be held nightly Oct. 10-13 in downtown Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods.
The list of interactive light-based sculptures, installation locations and entertainment will be announced Thursday at a 10 a.m. news conference at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, 3 E. Fourth St.
The announcement will include a preview of several of Blink’s installations.
Blink is the only U.S. event of its kind and will feature large-scale projection mapping, murals by international artists, interactive light sculptures and diverse entertainment.
It will take place from the Findlay Market neighborhood south to Covington, bridging two states, and spanning 30 city blocks and the Ohio River.
The inaugural event in 2017 spanned 20 blocks and was experienced by more than 1 million visitors, the largest gathering of people ever in downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine.
Blink is free and open to the public.
It’s produced by The Agar, ArtWorks, Brave Berlin, the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr/US Bank Foundation and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
