Cincinnati police bring mobile office to OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are working to cut down on crime in Over-the-Rhine.
On Thursday, they set up a “mobile command unit” at the corner of Green and Republic streets.
It’s an area the Cincinnati Police Department says needs their attention.
Cincinnati police say people in the community requested they set up the mobile command unit there.
They spent a good part of their day just talking with people and handing out helpful information.
Latosha Crossty was one of the many who stopped and talked with them.
“The police lady came past and said if you have any warrants or misdemeanors, that they’d come and re-cite you. Instead of us running or hiding or something like that," she said.
There was a warrant out for Crossty’s arrest before she stopped by. After talking with police, she was re-cited and has a new court date so she can move forward.
“It was stopping me from getting jobs and getting housing that I wanted. I wanted it to be addressed. It means for me, I can get a job and be productive like I want to," she said.
“It’s really more of a harm reduction. And so, if you look at people that are set up here, if you could take away one thing that allows them to do this..and maybe puts them in a better position to make different choices, so, that’s what we’re here to do,” said District One Captain Lisa Davis.
In short, officers say when they start addressing the smaller issues, it rolls into possibly stopping the bigger ones.
“We all go to community meetings and talk stats, we talk about all the shootings here. But the person who lives here, they raise their hand and want to know well, why can’t my street be cleaned? And what can you do to increase my quality of life? And those things hit home,” said Davis.
Officers aim to keep the communication open in many ways. The mobile unit is an example of that.
Davis says D1 officers have orders to get out and walk for 15 minutes as they patrol.
Through this, she says they’re able to identify people who’ve been warned before about things like loitering, loud noise, and open containers.
“These people that live here deserve... whether its low-income housing or whether a million-dollar property. Everyone lives here deserves a safe and clean property.” said Davis.
“It’s not about they’re coming to see what you’re doing. They’re trying to help. As long as they’re trying to help us, we can help them and it can be better communication. That’s it,” said Crossty.
