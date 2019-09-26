City of Crittenden receives nearly $122K for drainage repair

“I am happy that Governor Bevin will be awarding Oakwood Drive funding that will upgrade the current infrastructure,” Mayor Patton said. “This is so desperately needed for the residents. This street was built in the ’70s with no proper water drainage systems, therefore, adding multiple problems to their property. As Mayor of Crittenden, I want to say how excited I was to get the call. Thank you to all who donated their time and efforts to make this happen. And also to the Oakwood residents for being so wonderful. They are so deserving.”