City of Crittenden receives nearly $122K for drainage repair

COVINGTON, Ky. - During a visit Thursday with Crittenden city officials, Gov. Matt Bevin announced $121,775 in discretionary funds for drainage repair on Oakwood Drive. The investment supports Governor Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.
“We are pleased today to announce the investment of discretionary road funding for the City of Crittenden,” Gov. Bevin said. “Our Transportation Cabinet works closely with local communities to identify priority projects that will significantly enhance safety, access, and economic opportunity.”
“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas said. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have a large impact in communities.”
Crittenden Mayor Kay Patton identified Oakwood Drive as being among the most critical in the city. The project will add a curb, a gutter, and an underground drainage system to alleviate the drainage issues.
“I am happy that Governor Bevin will be awarding Oakwood Drive funding that will upgrade the current infrastructure,” Mayor Patton said. “This is so desperately needed for the residents. This street was built in the ’70s with no proper water drainage systems, therefore, adding multiple problems to their property. As Mayor of Crittenden, I want to say how excited I was to get the call. Thank you to all who donated their time and efforts to make this happen. And also to the Oakwood residents for being so wonderful. They are so deserving.”
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.
“This is good news for Crittenden and everyone who drives these roads home, to work and to school,” Rep. Savannah Maddox said. “I am pleased to see the Governor make Grant County a priority for these discretionary funds.”
The City of Crittenden is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the project.
Press release above provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet