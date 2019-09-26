Fire in Downtown high-rise closes Central Avenue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building in downtown Cincinnati early Thursday.
Central Avenue is shut down until further notice between sixth and seventh streets.
Cincinnati firefighters said in a series of tweets the fire in the 600 block of Central Avenue is under control.
It broke out in a kitchen, on a stove that set off the sprinkler system, according to initial emergency dispatches.
There is smoke and water damage in the building, which fire crews said they are handling now.
No injuries were reported.
