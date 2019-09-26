A pleasant Thursday, then warmer Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A weak cold front is pushing through the region this morning and that will set up a pleasant Thursday.
By Thursday afternoon we should see sunny skies with high temps wandering into the upper 70s.
High pressure remains in control of our weather for the next several days, and that means the heat will continue to build.
Expect mid 80s for Friday under partly cloudy skies,
For the weekend and beyond, upper-80s and low-90s will be the rule with increasing humidity each day.
