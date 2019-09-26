Sentencing day for driver who killed 77-year-old pedestrian in Symmes Twp

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A motorist who killed a 77-year-old pedestrian in Symmes Township will learn his fate Thursday.
Christopher Mullins, 27, pleaded no contest last month to a charge of vehicular manslaughter, court records show.
He was behind the wheel of a 2016 Ford Mustang that struck and killed Mary Lahti-White, 77, as she crossed Humphrey Road near Pinto Court on April 12.
Officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said at the time Mullins didn’t see her in the crosswalk.
She was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Mullins was not physically hurt.
Speed, alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash, sheriff’s officials have said.
