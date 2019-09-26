Six people taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms at Mason plant

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Six people were taken to the hospital Thursday to be checked out for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, a Mason fire department spokesperson says.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. at the Empire Packing plant at 4780 Alliance Drive.
Several employees became ill with nausea and other symptoms, officials said.
They say carbon monoxide is used in the meat packing process at the plant.
The building was evacuated and the area of the plant where the processing took place showed slightly higher elevations of carbon monoxide in pockets, officials said.
Officials say other areas of the plant were not showing any signs of contamination.
It is unclear if any of the employees remain hospitalized.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.