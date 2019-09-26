Tenants fed up with conditions at Avondale apartment building

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several tenants in an Avondale apartment building say they’re frustrated and fed up with the conditions they’re living in.
“This carpet I have pulled up myself and with no help. It has been sitting here. I have been calling, trying to get someone to move it out," a tenant who wanted to remain anonymous said.
She says she’s lived in the building located in the 700 block of Chalfonte Place for seven years and the conditions are only getting worse.
“I woke up Sunday morning to this toilet gargling. It was just gargling, but I have always had problems. That’s why this mop is here. I’ve been calling this and then if you can see, this runs and water is coming out," she said.
She says when she reaches out to the maintenance crew, nothing is being done.
“I can’t live like this. I can’t work like this. The main thing is if it floods over I am going to lose my job because I am going to have to take off and everything. I have taken off three days to do this which looks like nothing, but I had to do it because I couldn’t work in my office like that," she said.
She says she feels she has exhausted all of her options and has even reached out to the city for help.
A note was found on a window of the apartment building Wednesday saying the property owners have been charged with a civil violation of the Cincinnati Municipal Code.
The notice also states they must pay a $750 fine, or file an answer to the notice within 168 hours or the fine will double.
“Nothing is being done, it’s like we don’t even exist," tenant Ronnie Wilbone said.
He has been living in the building for eight months and says he’s not getting any calls back.
“It’s affecting everybody, even our frame of mind. You know when you come home, you want to come home, you want to sit down. We aren’t asking for much just for somebody to do something right, that’s all,” Wilbone said.
FOX19 NOW reached out to the property owners who confirmed they took over in June and say these tenets have every right to be upset.
When they took over, they told FOX19 NOW the building already had a lot of problems and the original maintenance team has been fired and a new crew of six people are ready to work.
The property owners say they’re trying to turn the building around, and some of the others they own, as quickly as they can.
