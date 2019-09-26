5th-graders given deadline to get single in Southern Indiana school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You might have heard that young love doesn’t always last, but some Southern Indiana teachers are making sure is doesn’t.
A new policy at Riverside Elementary in Jeffersonville says fifth graders aren’t allowed to date.
Greater Clark County Schools says broken hearts have been causing distractions during the school day for fifth-grade Riverside students. They now have a deadline to get single and some parents say it goes too far.
Briana Bower’s 10-year-old son Aiden has a girlfriend.
“It’s his best friend,” Bower said. “He talks to her every day, they hang out outside of school, they don’t hold hands, they don’t kiss. It’s innocent.”
The school says the problem comes when the puppy-love ends, arguing that broken hearts have been carrying over into the classroom.
“They were given Tuesday and Wednesday to make sure the relationships have ended,” Bower said. “To have that deadline is crazy to me.”
Three fifth-grade teachers talked to their students about the new zero-dating policy.
“It was right before recess,” Aiden said. “A lot of my friends went out and told their boyfriends and girlfriends that they had to break up, and that made them sad and I didn’t understand why.”
His mother said she doesn’t understand either.
“I feel like it’s for the parent to decide and not the school,” Bower said. “Tell the parents to speak with their children about heartbreak and how to deal with these emotions instead of shunning relationships in general.”
She said a breakup might not be in the cards just yet for young Aiden.
“I told him he does not have to,” Bower said. “We’ve all had elementary-school relationships and we got through school and we’re fine.”
Bower told WAVE 3 News the family won’t be signing the letter that was sent home.
The district confirmed the letter was sent home due to distractions in the classroom.
