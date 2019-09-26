This one belongs to you, Marty: Reflecting on 46 years with the ‘voice of the Reds’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s the end of an era — Thursday marks the final call for voice of the Reds Marty Brennaman after nearly five decades.
Reds fans know the feeling: a warm night, the back porch, and the familiar voice on the radio, hoping to hear the signature call, “and this one belongs to the Reds.”
For many Cincinnatians, that scenario has been the soundtrack to summer for the last 46 years.
The voice will always belong to Marty Brennaman, but the memories and connection to this kind of moment belongs to Reds fans everywhere.
Brennaman came to the Queen City as a fresh-faced 30-something in 1974 who had the honor of calling one of baseball’s most iconic moments on his first day: Hank Aaron tying Babe Ruth’s home run record.
More than four-and-a-half decades later, the Hall of Fame broadcaster is an icon himself.
His style has changed and his voice has changed, but what never changed for the man behind the microphone was the way he called games with perfect imagery; through World Series titles, perfect games, and history making moments, Brennaman called it like it is.
Brennaman is ending his career Thursday the way it began: in the booth, at the ballpark, where he’s always belonged.
In his final week with the Reds, Brennaman shared the gift of his stories — including one about Joe Nuxhall’s retirement from broadcasting — and Major League Baseball shared gifts of appreciation for the Reds legend — like a piece of the Wrigley Field scoreboard from the Cubs.
However, no one said goodbye, because no one wants to.
Following his final call Thursday, win or lose, the Reds plan to honor their legendary broadcaster with an on-field ceremony.
The special program will take place at the pitcher’s mound with Jim Day, the team says.
But Thursday won’t be the final time Reds fans can celebrate Brennaman.
The team says they changed their Hall of Fame eligibility rules to allow the broadcaster immediate induction. He will be their sole 2020 inductee.
The induction will include an on-field ceremony Saturday, April 25 before the Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 2020 Reds Hall of Fame Induction Gala will be held Sunday evening on April 26.
No one person will connect a city to its team like Marty Brennaman connects the Queen City to the Reds.
His goodbye gift to Cincinnati is making fans feel like they belong to the Reds.
Thursday’s final game isn’t just for the Reds as Brennaman always says, it’s also for Cincinnati, Reds fans, and Brennaman himself.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.