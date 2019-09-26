Veteran Cincinnati police lieutenant powers suspended

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A longtime Cincinnati police lieutenant has been stripped of his police powers, gun and badge, Cincinnati police officials confirm to FOX19 NOW.
Lt. Michael Fern’s police powers were suspended Sept. 5 and he was moved from District 2 to CPD’s Records Section, according to an email response we received from police when we inquired about his work status.
We have requests for comment into Cincinnati police and Fern’s lawyer, Mary Jill Hugan of downtown Cincinnati. We will update this story if we hear back.
Fern, 50, has been an officer with Cincinnati police since 1991, according to his personnel file.
Specific details for his suspension were not immediately available.
It comes after Fern filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati last year and amended his complaint last month.
Fern and police officials have long had disputes over time he has taken off, police records show.
He claims in his lawsuit he has been bullied and the city has created and permitted a hostile work environment and discriminated against him due to his use of the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 for a medical condition, court records show.
The lawsuit was filed after he received a notice of right to sue in May 2018 on a charge of Employment Disability Discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
He amended his lawsuit last month to include allegations several employees within the police department were provided copies of Fern’s confidential medical information, a copy of it shows.
Fern was diagnosed with high blood pressure in 2015 and he has been disciplined for taking time off that he missed due to that condition, his suit states.
One of his police supervisors “wrongfully accused” Fern of “not being fit for duty and for being under the influence of alcohol at 7 a.m." on a day he called off sick for court under FMLA, according to the suit.
Fern received a written reprimand in July 2018 for Incompetency, Inefficiency, Dishonesty, Insubordination, Neglect of Duty, Failure of Good Behavior, Substance Abuse, Excessive Absenteeism, and Violation of Civil Service Rules, his suit states.
That all stemming from a February 2018 incident when Fern “was harassed and intimidated and accused of not being sober on a day he called off for FMLA intermittent leave,” according to the suit.
The city denied the allegations in its response, court records show.
City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething has asked U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett to dismiss the case.
Fern, she wrote in the response, failed to make a particular charge of discrimination and did not exhaust his administrative remedies and many of the allegations are time-barred.
The case is scheduled for a telephone status conference Oct. 16.
Fern has a history of attendance problems and has been disciplined for absenteeism and remarks he made during a 2016 roll call about an assistant police chief, police records show. He was given a reprimand related to the roll call incident, but it was overturned, his suit states.
Fern’s latest available job performance evaluation shows supervisors rated him “Unacceptable” for attendance, teamwork and leadership.
He was rated “Needs Improvement" on complying with policies and procedures, work product, and administrative skills. He received “Exceeds Standards” for written communication skills.
“Lt. Fern is intelligent and has excellent written communication skills when he applies himself. That is the most disappointing aspect of Lt. Fern’s performance. Lt. Fern can get the job done when he is at work,” District 2 Captain Aaron Jones wrote on his most recent job review available, from Oct. 22, 2017-Oct. 21, 2018.
“Lt. Fern has the necessary skills to review, evaluate and make decisions commensurate to rank of lieutenant. The problem is that Lt. Fern is absent so much, it affects every aspect of his job performance," Jones continued.
"No matter how good Lt. Fern could be at his job, it’s negated by the fact that he does not come to work. The high absenteeism has caused Lt. Fern to lose credibility in the eyes of those he commands. This fosters a poor working environment for his team. As a leader of a relief, Lt. Fern should serve as an example to others at the workplace.”
Fern has received several commendations including ones for resolving a potentially deadly encounter with an armed suspect amicably and assisting a homicide investigation in the village of Fairfax, according to his personnel file.
In 2017, he also was given a CPD Award for Exemplary Conduct.
Fern’s suspension comes at a time when a record number of CPD officers have been put on desk duty and stripped of their police powers in the past year.
Last week, a veteran police captain pleaded guilty to federal charges of bribery and filing a false income tax return.
We asked Cincinnati police for an updated list of officers who currently have their police powers suspended. They released the following names to us, noting that they were suspended for non-medical reasons:
- Sgt. Lakisha Gross
- Officer Cynthia Suiter
- Officer Reginald Staples
- Officer Lindsay Anderson
- Officer Lynette Littles
- Officer Patricia Simpson
- Officer Quiana Campbell
- Officer Diondre Winstead
- Officer Darren Sellers
