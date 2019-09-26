A chilly start to Friday, but hot air on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Overnight will be clear and chilly. Most areas will bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine will warm Friday into the middle and upper 80s.
An expansive, hot high pressure system is building over the southeastern U.S. and it is forecast to expand northwestward bringing Cincinnati a rare streak of hot weather. A single afternoon with a high temperature of 90° or hotter is not unusual in the Tristate and has occurred as late as October 9th. But five consecutive days that hot during autumn has never occurred.
Remember this is just a forecast and being one or two degrees off will end the chance of the forecast streak. Once the hot air mass breaks down air temperatures will cool quite a bit but are expected to be mostly at or just cooler than normal temperatures for this time of year through the middle of October.
NIDIS , the National Integrated Drought Information System has the Cincinnati region classified as “Abnormally Dry”, while Dayton and Columbus are in “Moderate Drought”. Rain will be scarce the next ten days but a wetter and cooler weather pattern is expected to develop during early October.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.