Dash cam video shows high-speed chase across Ronald Reagan

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Blue Ash police officers were involved in a high-speed pursuit across SR-126 early Wednesday morning.
According to court records, Caleb Marshall, 26, was observed going 76 mph in a 55 mph zone along the Ronald Reagan Cross-County Highway.
When officers attempted to pull Marshall over he reportedly sped off at speeds exceeding 120 mph.
Marshall would surrender to officers after the pursuit reached Springfield Township and informed officers he sped off because he needed to use the restroom.
Blue Ash dash camera video picked up the following exchange between the arresting officer and Marshall:
Marshall: I was trying to get to a bathroom. I promise you guys. Please don’t...
Officer Jackson: They’ve got a bathroom at the jail, OK.
Marshall: Sir, I’m begging you guys. Sir, I’m begging you guys. I just have to use the bathroom.
Marshall was arraigned on Wednesday and is expected to be back in court on Oct. 15 facing charges of failure to comply with a police signal and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.