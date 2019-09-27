PADDOCK HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a double shooting in Paddock Hills early Friday.
Officers responded to reports of two men shooting at each other at Paddock Road and Tennessee Avenue about 3 a.m.
When they arrived, they said they found shell casings and secured a crime scene at VP Racing Fuels gas station.
Shortly after, they received word two shooting victims showed up at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The victims were taken there by private transportation.
One was shot in the torso, and the other was shot in the leg.
Their conditions were not available.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the gunfire, and police did not discuss potential suspects.
