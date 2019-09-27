Family of Covington 16-year-old who was shot, killed speaks out

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (FOX19) – Relatives of a Northern Kentucky 16-year-old who police say was shot and killed by another teen playing with a stolen gun want justice.
Jaden Casey was shot in the neck area inside a Taylor Mill house Sunday.
He was taken in critical condition with a spine injury to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and lingered on life support until Thursday, when he was pronounced dead, his family said.
The initial police investigation determined 19-year-old David Jesse Henry had a gun he knew was stolen. He caused serious physical injury to Jaden, an incident report shows.
The victim’s family says the gun went while Henry was showing it off to the people the room, including Jaden.
“He was messing with the gun and I guess ... the safety was broken,” Jaden’s stepmother Chelsea Hensley said. “He tried to cock it back, and get the trigger, and somehow he just shot Jaden.”
Hospital staff and Jaden’s friends stood in an “honor walk” in the hospital hallway into surgery after being taken off life support.
His organs were donated, which his family said saved seven to eight lives.
Now, Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders tells FOX19 NOW Henry’s charges will be upgraded to manslaughter to hold him accountable for Jaden’s death.
Hensley said she has a message for Henry.
“I would just like him to understand the seriousness of what he’s done," Hensley said. “And the hurt and the pain that the complete devastation he’s caused.”
Services for Jaden will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Floral Hills Memorial Park.
His family says the public is welcome.
The family has set up a GoFundMe for Jaden.
