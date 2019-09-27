Kentucky ultrasound abortion law appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky's ultrasound abortion law is being appealed to the United States Supreme Court.
The American Civil Liberties Union is asking the high court to overturn a decision that was made by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision upheld the abortion law requiring doctors to show and describe fetal images to patients while they listen to the fetal heartbeat.
This must be done before the procedure can start.
A woman can turn away her eyes and avoid hearing the description and heartbeat.
“This sort of extreme political interference in the doctor-patient relationship has no place in the exam room. The sole purpose of this law is to shame and coerce someone who has decided to end their pregnancy.” said Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project.
Doctors who don’t follow the law face fines and can be referred to the state’s medical licensing board.
